California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 4,474 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Okta worth $53,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $228,650,000. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.63.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $191.77 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.86 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

