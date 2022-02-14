California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,987 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $59,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.99.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.