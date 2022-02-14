California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,276 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Albemarle worth $45,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 56,607.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $230.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.61 and its 200-day moving average is $236.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

