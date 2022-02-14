California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $48,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,065,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $441.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.27 and a 200 day moving average of $556.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $436.24 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

