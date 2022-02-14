California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,400 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Zebra Technologies worth $48,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $441.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

