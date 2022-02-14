California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,600 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $49,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $162.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.70. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.85 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

