California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,137 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Keysight Technologies worth $52,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 193.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 123.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $958,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $165.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

