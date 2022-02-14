California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 71,411 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,411 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Kroger worth $52,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,766,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

