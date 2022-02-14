California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 71,411 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,411 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Kroger worth $52,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Kroger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

NYSE KR opened at $46.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

