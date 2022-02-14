California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,620 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of ONEOK worth $46,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

