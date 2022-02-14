California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92,290 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,290 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $53,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $321.76 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.16 and its 200 day moving average is $370.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.77, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

