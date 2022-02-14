California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 92,290 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,290 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Atlassian worth $53,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $581,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $321.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.