Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Up to $22.92

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $24.40. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 5,465 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.