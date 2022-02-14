Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares traded up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.04. 18,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 213,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 56,514 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.