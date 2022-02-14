Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Price Target to GBX 156

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 143 ($1.93) to GBX 156 ($2.11) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLTFF remained flat at $$1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Celtic has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

