Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Raised to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was upgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

GOOS stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.11. 670,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. Canada Goose has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

