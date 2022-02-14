Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 47,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,691,572 shares.The stock last traded at $27.60 and had previously closed at $26.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter worth $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,597,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 129.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

