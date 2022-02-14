Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.60 and last traded at C$41.60. Approximately 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.
About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)
