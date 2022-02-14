Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Ltd (TSE:CGI) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.60 and last traded at C$41.60. Approximately 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$867.82 million and a P/E ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.99, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

About Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI)

Canadian General Investments Limited (CGI) is a closed-end investment fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. The Company’s objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains and appropriate income generating instruments.

