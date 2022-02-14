Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.654-$5.654 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canadian National Railway stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

