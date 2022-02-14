Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $28,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

