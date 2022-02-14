Candlestick Capital Management LP Invests $26.78 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,327,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,781,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Under Armour by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

UAA stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

