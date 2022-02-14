Cannell Capital LLC Buys 634,921 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 2.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 5.90% of Inspired Entertainment worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. 774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $356.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.