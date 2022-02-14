Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 418,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,826,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338,296 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,939,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

