Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$13.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)
Further Reading
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Canuc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canuc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.