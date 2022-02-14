Capita (LON:CPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.76

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.76 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 1383589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.16 ($0.42).

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPI. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.87. The company has a market cap of £506.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In other news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,130.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 71,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,417.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

