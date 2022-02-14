Capital International Ltd. CA Has $11.19 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $587.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,445. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $17,420,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

