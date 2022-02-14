Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 13,937 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.11. The stock had a trading volume of 163,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,479. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $224.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $161.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

