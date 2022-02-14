Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 20,524 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,524 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,342,000 after buying an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,188,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,101,000 after purchasing an additional 121,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,156,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $390,133,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.86. 29,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,124. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

