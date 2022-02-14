Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 8,527 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 351.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 10.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 44.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,454.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 13,035,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,344,000 after purchasing an additional 432,312 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VALE traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,863,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.59.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

