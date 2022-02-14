Capital International Sarl Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryanair by 29.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 106.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($24.14) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.96. The stock had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,800. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $110.15.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

