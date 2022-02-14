Capital International Sarl Has $5.39 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

CME Group stock traded down $3.51 on Monday, reaching $237.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.58. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.11 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.