Capital International Sarl Has $6.17 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 30.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,345. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.80 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,239. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

