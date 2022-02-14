Capital International Sarl Purchases 13,688 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $108.06. 125,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $108.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

