Capital International Sarl Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.4% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $6,767,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 615.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 486,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,345,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.73. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.