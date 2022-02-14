Capital International Sarl Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.1% of Capital International Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 344,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 349,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock remained flat at $$47.63 during mid-day trading on Monday. 635,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,358,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

