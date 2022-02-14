Capital International Sarl Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital International Sarl reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after purchasing an additional 419,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,889,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 508,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.90. 56,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock worth $25,657,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.