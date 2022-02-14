Capital International Sarl Sells 11,543 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,543 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.10.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,799,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

