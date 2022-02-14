Capital International Sarl Sells 5,920 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital International Sarl cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,915,000 after purchasing an additional 418,247 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock valued at $63,582,891 in the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

SGEN stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.00. 17,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.17. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.