Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -216.44 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,324,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after acquiring an additional 98,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

