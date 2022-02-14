Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 1,076,439 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.45% of Meta Platforms worth $13,717,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $220.00 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.15 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $611.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $312.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock worth $4,365,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

