Capital Research Global Investors Has $4.88 Billion Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,081,497 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.41% of Home Depot worth $4,882,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $349.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.