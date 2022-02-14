Capital Research Global Investors Has $7.04 Billion Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,025,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110,107 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.91% of UnitedHealth Group worth $7,043,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $474.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $446.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

