Capital Research Global Investors Sells 205,462 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167,985 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 205,462 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 3.72% of Autodesk worth $2,329,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Autodesk by 28.1% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in Autodesk by 9.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 223,083 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 14.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $227.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.13 and a 200 day moving average of $288.17. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.40 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.36.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.