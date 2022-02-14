Capital Research Global Investors Sells 57,810 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 57,810 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 6.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $2,059,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $295.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.88 and a 52 week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

