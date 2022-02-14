Capital Research Global Investors Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,326 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 1.87% of S&P Global worth $1,917,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $387.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.37 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.