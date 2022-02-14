Capital World Investors Has $13.40 Billion Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,815,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.87% of Home Depot worth $13,398,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $350.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $365.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.23 and a 200 day moving average of $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

