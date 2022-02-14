Capital World Investors Has $2.36 Billion Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.31% of S&P Global worth $2,362,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $387.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

