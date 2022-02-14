Capital World Investors Sells 1,817,093 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,085,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817,093 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.86% of Altria Group worth $5,739,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,466,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 254,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:MO opened at $50.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.