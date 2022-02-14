Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.Capri also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.800 EPS.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.05.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

