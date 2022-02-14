Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.000-$6.000 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.18. 24,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.48. Capri has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

